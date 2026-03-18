Trump lashes out at allies with baffling post on Strait of Hormuz: "I wonder what would happen"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump angrily suggested Wednesday that he could leave US allies to secure the Strait of Hormuz on their own since they have refused help him reopen the crucial shipping lane closed off by his war on Iran .

President Donald Trump suggested the US could let allies deal with the fallout from his and Israel's unprovoked war on Iran. © REUTERS

Bizarrely claiming that the US doesn't need the strait, Trump wrote on Truth Social that he might "let the Countries that use it" find a solution to reopening it.

European and Asian partners have refused Trump's repeated requests for mine sweepers and other military hardware to clear the waterway, which Iran has effectively choked off in response to the nearly three-week US-Israeli war.

Trump has responded to the Hormuz crisis with a series of confused and jumbled messages, saying both that allies must help the US and then on Tuesday that "we don't need any help."

His latest statement on Truth Social suggested the US could abandon the situation altogether, leaving other countries to deal with the consequences of his and Israel's unprovoked aggression.

"I wonder what would happen if we 'finished off' what's left of the Iranian Terror State, and let the Countries that use it, we don't, be responsible for the so called 'Strait?' That would get some of our non-responsive 'Allies' in gear, and fast!!! President DJT," he wrote.

Although only a handful of commercial ships have been hit by Iranian fire since the war began, the threat has been enough to paralyze traffic, resulting in worldwide oil price spikes.