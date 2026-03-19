Trump requests massive sum of money from Congress for Iran war escalation

Washington DC - President Donald Trump and his administration have asked Congress for a massive amount of money, as they are reportedly planning to expand their war against Iran .

President Donald Trump's (l.) administration has requested $200 billion for the "next phase" of its war with Iran, which could involve boots on the ground. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to The Washington Post, the Pentagon recently asked the White House to approve a more than $200 billion request to Congress to fund the war.

During a news conference on Wednesday, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth appeared to confirm the request, adding, "I think that number could move. Obviously, it takes money to kill bad guys."

The news comes as Trump has given conflicting answers when asked about how long the war will go on, what the goal is, and whether putting US boots on the ground is a possibility.

The same day as Hegseth's remarks, Phil Stewart, the chief national security reporter for Reuters, shared an X post claiming the administration is "considering deploying thousands of additional troops" as part of the "next phase," which could include "deploying troops to Iranian shores" to secure the Strait of Hormuz.



The request for $200 billion will require 60 votes of approval from the Senate, which means the administration will have to win over some Democrats – a prospect that seems unlikely.

The war has been quickly racking up a massive price tag, with the effort costing approximately $11.3 billion in its first week.