Trump White House rejects Elon Musk's offer to pay TSA salaries amid shutdown

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's White House has reportedly rejected an offer from billionaire Elon Musk to pay the salaries of Transportation Security Administration (TSA) workers amid a partial government shutdown.

President Donald Trump's (r) White House recently turned down and offer from Elon Musk (l) to pay the salaries of unpaid TSA workers. © Collage: Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & JIM WATSON / AFP

Last Saturday, Musk shared an X post offering to cover the pay which is "negatively affecting the lives of so many Americans at airports throughout the country," as TSA workers have gone unpaid since last month.

But sources told CBS News that after serious consideration from the Trump administration, they ultimately decided to reject the offer because of legal implications that could arise due to Musk's various government contracts.

Another source claimed the White House turned down the offer because they are confident the shutdown will end soon.

The TSA, which operates under the authority of DHS, comprises about 65,000 employees, according to its website. The cost for Musk to cover salaries would have been around $250 million.

When Trump was initially asked by reporters about Musk's offer on Monday, he replied, "I'd love it. I think it's great. Let him do that."

Democrats in Congress have opposed any new funding for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which houses TSA, until changes are implemented to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), another DHS agency.