Mamdani teams up with Cardi B to promote free childcare program

New York, New York - Mayor Zohran Mamdani recently teamed up with award-winning rapper Cardi B to launch his new, free childcare program – and host a jingle contest to help promote it!

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (l.) recently enlisted rapper Cardi B to judge a jingle competition to promote his new childcare program. © Collage: Arturo Holmes & Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Friday, the mayor shared a video on X, in which the two discussed the new program that will provide 2,000 free childcare seats for 2-year-olds across the city. The initiative will be fully funded by the state of New York over the next two years.

Cardi B, a native of the Bronx and mother of three, said the program was very important, as many women "can't really go forward" because they struggle to find good childcare.

Mamdani then informed the musician that he is holding a contest in which New Yorkers can submit 15 to 30-second music clips to be featured as a jingle for the program, and he would like her to judge the competition.

The mayor has been enthusiastically pushing the program since he first unveiled it in March alongside New York Governor Kathy Hochul.

He also shared an X post on Saturday unveiling an online map that provides citizens with licensed childcare providers across New York, explaining his efforts aim to help "parents where and how they need it the most."

