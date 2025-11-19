Cardi B shares first photos of baby boy – with an adorable tribute to Stefon Diggs!

New York, New York - Cardi B has shared the first photos of her new bundle of joy!

Cardi B gave fans a peek at her new baby boy in her latest Instagram post! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@iamcardib

On Wednesday, the 33-year-old rapper took to Instagram to drop a few snaps of her newborn son.

In the post's caption, Cardi revealed that the baby arrived on November 4.

The boy, whose name hasn't been revealed, is the Grammy winner's first baby with her boyfriend, NFL star Stefon Diggs.

Cardi showed some extra love for her boo in the slideshow by wrapping her little one in a New England Patriots swaddle that featured the team's logo and "DIGGS" strewn across it.

The 31-year-old wide receiver made an appearance in the post, with one photo showing Cardi and Stefon snuggling up to the baby after delivery.

The Outside artist, who shares three older kids with her ex-husband Offset, announced the arrival of baby no. 4 last week.

"A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve," she wrote.