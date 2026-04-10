DNC kills resolution condemning AIPAC spending in US elections

New Orleans, Louisiana - The Democratic National Committee has rejected a resolution to condemn "the growing influence" of dark money in elections, particularly from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee.

Activists protest Israel's atrocities in Gaza and the influence of AIPAC money in US elections in Farmington Hills, Michigan, on November 10, 2025. © IMAGO / imagebroker

According to The Hill, the Resolutions Committee on Thursday killed the non-binding measure during the DNC's spring meeting in New Orleans.

"The use of massive outside spending to support or oppose candidates based on their positions regarding international conflicts or foreign governments raises concerns about undue influence over democratic debate and policymaking, potentially constraining elected officials' ability to represent the views of their constituents," read the resolution.

Sponsored by Florida DNC member Allison Minnerly, the text particularly called out the role of the lobby group AIPAC, which has spent enormous sums to boost politicians who back continued US support for Israel and oppose those they see as insufficiently pro-Israel.

In the recent Illinois primaries, for example, organizations connected to AIPAC spent around $22 million in a bid to influence the US House contests in favor of pro-Israel candidates.

"Let's be clear on what really happened: Today, the Resolutions Committee voted to pass a resolution condemning the corrosive influence of ALL dark money in Democratic primaries. We had various resolutions that focused on different industries and groups, and instead of going one-by-one, we passed a blanket repudiation," DNC Chair Ken Martin posted on X.

"I have made my position on this clear from day one: We must end the influence of dark money in our politics and restore power back to the people."