DNC kills resolution condemning AIPAC spending in US elections
New Orleans, Louisiana - The Democratic National Committee has rejected a resolution to condemn "the growing influence" of dark money in elections, particularly from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee.
According to The Hill, the Resolutions Committee on Thursday killed the non-binding measure during the DNC's spring meeting in New Orleans.
"The use of massive outside spending to support or oppose candidates based on their positions regarding international conflicts or foreign governments raises concerns about undue influence over democratic debate and policymaking, potentially constraining elected officials' ability to represent the views of their constituents," read the resolution.
Sponsored by Florida DNC member Allison Minnerly, the text particularly called out the role of the lobby group AIPAC, which has spent enormous sums to boost politicians who back continued US support for Israel and oppose those they see as insufficiently pro-Israel.
In the recent Illinois primaries, for example, organizations connected to AIPAC spent around $22 million in a bid to influence the US House contests in favor of pro-Israel candidates.
"Let's be clear on what really happened: Today, the Resolutions Committee voted to pass a resolution condemning the corrosive influence of ALL dark money in Democratic primaries. We had various resolutions that focused on different industries and groups, and instead of going one-by-one, we passed a blanket repudiation," DNC Chair Ken Martin posted on X.
"I have made my position on this clear from day one: We must end the influence of dark money in our politics and restore power back to the people."
DNC fails to take strong stand on Israel
The decision to reject the resolution came one day after the Pew Research Center revealed that 60% of American adults – and 80% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents – have an unfavorable view of Israel.
The survey was conducted around a month into the US and Israel's war on Iran, and around two and a half years after Israel launched its devastating siege of Gaza, which has been deemed a genocide by numerous human rights organizations and experts.
A DNC autopsy report found that Kamala Harris' stance toward Palestine cost her significant support during the 2024 presidential race. While on the campaign trail, the Democratic nominee repeatedly affirmed her support for Israel and opposed an arms embargo to protect Palestinian lives.
This week, two more resolutions, which called for recognition of a Palestinian state and the conditioning of military aid to Israel, were referred to the DNC's Middle East working group.
During its meeting in Minneapolis last August, the DNC voted in favor of a resolution against dark money in presidential primary elections while rejecting a measure calling for an arms embargo and suspension of military aid to Israel.
Cover photo: IMAGO / imagebroker