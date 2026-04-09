Hakeem Jeffries and House Democrats move to curb Trump's Iran war powers

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's Republicans on Thursday blocked an attempt by the opposition Democrats to curb his authority to wage war in Iran , amid mounting frustration in Congress over his handling of the Middle East conflict.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries sought to pass a war powers resolution by "unanimous consent" – a procedure that bypasses the need to hold a recorded vote, provided no one objects. © WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Photo by WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries sought to pass a war powers resolution by "unanimous consent" – a procedure that bypasses the need to hold a recorded vote, provided no one objects.

He was stopped, as expected, by the Republican majority's presiding officer.

The maneuver, staged during a short procedural session while lawmakers remain out of Washington, was largely symbolic but underscored growing Democratic anger over a conflict that has not been formally authorized by Congress.

Jeffries had urged colleagues to attend the session and press for immediate action, arguing a recently announced two-week ceasefire was "woefully insufficient" and calling for a permanent end to US involvement in the war.

Republicans, however, showed little appetite to challenge Trump's authority.

Some have backed the administration's handling of the conflict, while others – though uneasy about the lack of congressional oversight – have stopped short of supporting measures that could constrain military operations.

The failed push sets the stage for a more consequential showdown next week, when lawmakers return from a two-week recess, and Democrats plan to force a recorded vote on the resolution.

Jeffries has said he believes only a small number of Republicans would need to break ranks for the measure to pass.

In the Senate, Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has signaled a parallel effort, with a vote expected in the coming days.