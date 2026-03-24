US abortion numbers hold steady despite increased bans and restrictions
New York, New York - Despite increased restrictions on reproductive rights across the US since 2022, the number of abortions hasn't changed, but the where and how have.
Anti-abortion advocates have been trying to make access more difficult since the reversal of Roe v. Wade in 2022. These efforts, however, appear to have had little effect.
The number of abortions across the US has remained stable, according to a study published Tuesday from the Guttmacher Institute – a nonprofit research organization that supports abortion access.
"There were an estimated 1,126,000 abortions provided by clinicians in the US in 2025 – that's pretty much unchanged from 2024," Isaac Maddow-Zimet, a data scientist at the Guttmacher Institute, told NPR.
According to the Guttmacher report, last year, more people in states with restrictions used telemedicine to get abortions, and fewer traveled out of state.
Health providers have been able to prescribe Mifepristone, one of the medications used for abortion, without an in-person appointment since 2023, but anti-abortion advocates are pushing for the FDA to stop allowing doctors to mail it.
Telemedicine and shield laws lead to a decrease in travel for abortions
Shield laws – passed by legislatures supportive of abortion rights – have protected providers from legal risks for helping patients in states with restrictions.
"It makes sense that we'd see a decline in travel because people accessing abortion care through telehealth in general then no longer need to travel for care," Maddow-Zimet said.
Overall, in 2025, across the US, the number of abortions has remained steady despite there being 13 states with total abortion bans and six states with six or 12-week bans.
Cover photo: SAUL LOEB / AFP