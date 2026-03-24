US abortion numbers hold steady despite increased bans and restrictions

New York, New York - Despite increased restrictions on reproductive rights across the US since 2022, the number of abortions hasn't changed, but the where and how have.

Despite increasing bans, the number of abortions has remained steady across the us. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

Anti-abortion advocates have been trying to make access more difficult since the reversal of Roe v. Wade in 2022. These efforts, however, appear to have had little effect.

The number of abortions across the US has remained stable, according to a study published Tuesday from the Guttmacher Institute – a nonprofit research organization that supports abortion access.

"There were an estimated 1,126,000 abortions provided by clinicians in the US in 2025 – that's pretty much unchanged from 2024," Isaac Maddow-Zimet, a data scientist at the Guttmacher Institute, told NPR.

According to the Guttmacher report, last year, more people in states with restrictions used telemedicine to get abortions, and fewer traveled out of state.

Health providers have been able to prescribe Mifepristone, one of the medications used for abortion, without an in-person appointment since 2023, but anti-abortion advocates are pushing for the FDA to stop allowing doctors to mail it.