Dog rescuer finds heartfelt note with abandoned puppy: what it says touches her deeply

Detroit, Michigan - Recently, a 3-month-old dog was found standing in a box outside of the Michigan Anti-Cruelty animal shelter. The note left along with her went straight to the heart of the director.

The dog was found standing in a box outside of the Michigan Anti-Cruelty animal shelter. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Michigan Anti-Cruelty

"Please [take] care of my dog!! God bless," read the note.

It ended with a heartbreaking aside that explained the reason for the separation: "P.S. I don’t have a house."

The shelter took some photos of the transport box, the note, and Faith to share the story on Facebook, but it was not about condemning the person who had abandoned the pup.

"It is something very important to me that we look at intent when these situations happen – as they often do. That was the purpose of my post," Mary Brinker, shelter manager at MACS, told Newsweek.

She even praised the behavior of the stranger, saying, "This human didn't just toss the puppy on the streets – they knew we could care for her and they came to us."

She also had several other explanations at the ready as to why things had come to this point in this case.