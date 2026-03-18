Israel bombs world's largest gas field in Iran war escalation with massive implications

Asaluyeh, Iran - Israel bombed a major Iranian gas field on Wednesday in the latest escalation of a war waged jointly with the US that is threatening to spiral out of control.

Israel again targeted Iran's energy infrastructure with an attack on parts of South Pars, the largest gas field in the world. © REUTERS

Petrochemical plants near the industrial city of Asaluyeh were affected, the Iranian news agencies Tasnim and Mehr reported on Wednesday.

The Times of Israel newspaper reported, citing government sources, that the air force had attacked Iranian gas production facilities in the south, including the largest such facility in the province of Bushehr.

According to Axios, which cited Israeli government sources, the attacks were coordinated with the US.

South Pars, the largest gas field in the world, which Iran shares with Qatar, is located near Asaluyeh on the Persian Gulf. The region is central to Iran's energy sector and accounts for around 70% of the country's domestic gas supply.

Several gas extraction industrial sites have been hit, Tasnim reported, citing the deputy governor of Bushehr province. The authorities warned the population not to approach the locations that had been attacked.

Iran's military leadership threatened to retaliate, saying "these attacks on Iran's civilian and vital infrastructure are not a military victory, but political suicide," in a statement published by the Fars news agency.

The time of limited battles is over, the statement continued, with the conflict moving in the direction of a "comprehensive economic war."

The Iranian state broadcaster cited gas fields and refineries in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar as possible targets for a retaliatory attack.