White House claims ceasefire plan published by Iran is not what US agreed to

Washington DC - A US official said Wednesday that a 10-point ceasefire plan published by Iran is not the same set of conditions that were agreed to by the White House for pausing the war.

A White House official claims that the 10-point ceasefire plan published by Iran is not the deal that the US agreed to for pausing the war. © REUTERS

The document being reported by media outlets is not the working framework," the senior official said on condition of anonymity.

The official gave no further comment, saying, "We're not going to negotiate in public out of respect for the process."

The statement adds to concerns over the fragility of the truce declared late Tuesday – hours before a deadline set by President Donald Trump for Iran to meet US demands or face what he called an end to its "whole civilization."

Trump had said in his declaration of a two-week truce for further negotiations that "we received a 10-point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate."

Iranian state media then published a 10-point plan that notably included continued Iranian control over the strategic Strait of Hormuz, an end to international sanctions on the country, and "acceptance" of uranium enrichment.