US arrests relatives of slain Iranian general Soleimani and puts them in ICE's custody

Washington DC - Two family members of slain Iranian general Qassem Soleimani have been arrested in the US after their residency permits were rescinded, the US State Department said Saturday.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio (l.) has terminated the legal status of two of the late Qassem Soleimani's family members. © Collage: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / POOL / AFP & AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / AFP

"Last night, the niece and grand niece of deceased Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Major General Qassem Soleimani were arrested by federal agents following Secretary of State Marco Rubio's termination of their lawful permanent resident (LPR) status," a department statement said.

It identified the niece as Hamideh Soleimani Afshar. Her daughter was not named.

Both "are now in the custody of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)," the statement said, without specifying their whereabouts.

Soleimani, who led the IRGC's foreign operations arm, was killed in a US drone strike while he was in the Iraqi capital Baghdad in January 2020 – the final year of President Donald Trump's first term in the White House.

"As identified by both press reporting and her own social media commentary, Soleimani Afshar is an outspoken supporter of the totalitarian, terrorist regime in Iran," the State Department said.

It also said she had "praised the new Iranian Supreme Leader" Ali Khamenei and "denounced America as the 'Great Satan.'"

Soleimani Afshar's husband has also been barred from entering the US, the statement said.

The daughter and son-in-law of another slain Iranian official, security chief Ali Larijani, have also had their legal status terminated.

Both "are no longer in the United States and are barred from future entry," the statement said.