China, Europe welcome US-Iran deal to end "costly war"

Brussels, Belgium - The European Union's top officials, as well as China , on Monday welcomed a newly announced deal to end the US and Israel's war of aggression against Iran and Lebanon.

Smoke rises after Israeli artillery shelled a village in southern Lebanon on Monday, despite a newly announced peace deal. © AFP

"I look forward to an end to this costly war and to the full restoration of freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz," Antonio Costa, the president of the European Council, wrote in a Monday post to X.

"Weapons must now fall silent," Costa urged, confirming the "European Union is ready to contribute to advancing a comprehensive strategy for lasting peace across the Middle East."

The US and Iran on Sunday said they had reached a deal to end the Middle East war on all fronts, including Lebanon, and reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz. They did not, however, offer any detailed information on the terms of the deal.

European Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen stressed the "priority now is [the peace deal's] swift and full implementation," and called on "all parties to respect Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity and implement a genuine ceasefire."

"There can be no peace in the Middle East while Lebanon is in flames," she said, adding that any final deal "should end Iran's nuclear and ballistic programmes and its destabilizing activities in the region."

China also welcomed the agreement on Monday, commending Pakistan for its efforts to mediate an end to the war.