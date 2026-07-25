Dog with "Jimothy" syndrome goes viral: Who is "Tilly the friendly loaf?"

Tampa, Florida – This unique-looking seven‑year‑old dog proves that security personnel don’t have to be big and muscular to chase away troublemakers!

Tilly the dog works full-time as a security pup. Hey, it's a living! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@tillythefriendlyloaf

Behold: an orb of dog.

Viral sensation Jimothy, a Seattle-based raccoon with a shortened spine malformation, has a distant cousin in Tilly the pup!

In a recently published viral video from the aptly named IG handle @tillythefriendlyloaf, you can see sweet little Tilly taking up her observation post.

Her mission: spot unwanted guests and alert her owner.

The four‑legged friend is anything but an ordinary guard dog.

Tilly is small and has a very unusual body shape because, since birth, the Tibetan Spaniel has suffered from the so‑called “short‑spine syndrome."

As a result, the dog’s spine is severely shortened.

Nevertheless, this physical limitation doesn’t seem to bother her at all.

After some initial struggles, the little furball managed to reach her new spy perch. To conquer the sofa’s backrest, Tilly used a small cushion for support.

Once up there, she got comfortable, found the perfect view through the blinds, and began her watch.

"The best security money can't buy," wrote her owner in the caption. "Real life paw patrol on duty every morning like it's her career."