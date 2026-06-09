Iran accuses US of "obstructing" supporters by revoking World Cup ticket allocation

Tehran, Iran - Iran 's soccer federation on Tuesday said the US has revoked its allocation of tickets for its World Cup group games, accusing the co-host of obstructing the attendance of Iranian supporters.

A person waves an Iranian flag from a vehicle outside the hotel where Iran's World Cup players are staying following their arrival in Tijuana, Mexico, on June 7, 2026. © GUILLERMO ARIAS / AFP

The US has presented a number of bureaucratic hurdles for Iran at the global soccer spectacle, including refusing to issue visas for some of its support staff, as the two countries remain at war after the US and Israel attacked the country in late February.

"With less than three days remaining until the start of the 2026 World Cup... the United States has once again acted to obstruct the presence of Iranian supporters at the stadiums hosting the national team's three group stage matches," the federation said in a statement.

The Iranian soccer body said FIFA regulations dictate that it should be allocated 8% of tickets for each match, which are given to participating federations for distribution to their supporters through official channels.

According to the statement, Iran had already begun ticket sales for group stage matches against New Zealand, Belgium, and Egypt – all to be held in the US – after receiving its quota, with some fans having already made necessary arrangements.

"However, in an unexpected move, the allocation granted to the Iranian Football Federation has been withdrawn, and under the current circumstances, the federation is unable to provide even a single ticket to supporters of the national team," it said.