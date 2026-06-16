Iran coach says they are "most oppressed team in whole World Cup" after New Zealand draw

Los Angeles, California - Coach Amir Ghalenoei said Iran is the "most oppressed team in the World Cup" after his players were suddenly informed they must travel back to Mexico immediately after their opening game ended in Los Angeles late Monday.

Iran's midfielder Mohammad Mohebbi celebrates scoring his team's second goal with teammate Mehdi Ghayedi during the World Cup Group G match against New Zealand on June 15, 2026. © FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP

It is the latest logistical nightmare for an Iran squad that arrived at the tournament being co-hosted by the US, Mexico, and Canada.

The US – which was in military conflict with Iran for months, until a peace deal was announced on Sunday – refused to issue visas for some team support staff, and provided travel documents to players only at the last minute.

The team was originally intending to base its training camp in Tucson, Arizona, but moved it at the 11th hour to Tijuana in Mexico due to the visa and logistical issues.

"They delayed our arrivals, (now) they are forcing us to go back early without time for recovery," Ghalenoei told journalists following a 2-2 draw with New Zealand.

"They are making the situation more and more difficult, facing us with more hurdles, but we're not going to let that stop us from doing our best."

According to Ghalenoei, his team had previously been told they would be able to remain in the US until Tuesday lunchtime "to recover."

"But again they haven't permitted us," he said. "To be honest, I have no idea why they haven't told us."