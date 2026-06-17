Israel continues to strike Lebanon despite Iran peace deal

Beirut, Lebanon - Israeli forces on Wednesday carried out airstrikes on several areas in south Lebanon, state media reported, despite a peace deal in the Middle East war that includes Lebanon.

People inspect the ruins of a destroyed building in the village of Deir Qanoun al-Nahr in southern Lebanon on June 16, 2026. © MAHMOUD ZAYYAT / AFP

Lebanon's National News Agency said Israeli warplanes launched raids targeting the Nabatieh al-Fawqa area and the eastern outskirts of neighboring town Kfar Tebnit.

The Israelis also launched a drone strike on the town of Ansariyeh in the Zahrani area, NNA reported.

While violence has declined in Lebanon since a US-Iran agreement to end the Middle East war was announced on Monday, Israeli strikes on the south have still killed at least five people since the deal, according to NNA.

The reduction in violence has allowed some south Lebanon residents to return and inspect their towns and villages, but the Lebanese army has urged locals to delay their return, citing "the risk of Israeli violations and attacks."

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Tuesday that an end to the conflict would be incomplete "without the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the territories it occupied in this war."

"Any military attack by the Zionist regime on Lebanon from now on and the continued occupation of Lebanese territories from now on will be considered a violation of the memorandum of understanding in our view," he said.

But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that his country's forces would remain in Lebanon "for as long as necessary."