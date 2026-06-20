King Charles makes big offer to Harry and Meghan ahead of their long-awaited UK return

London, UK – Next month, the long‑awaited royal reunion finally happens: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will return to the UK, where King Charles will finally get to see his grandchildren again.

King Charles is looking forward to seeing his grandchildren again. © John Walton/PA Wire/dpa

In July, the 41‑year‑old is set to bring his family back to his homeland for the first time in four years.

According to insiders, there's an informal "agreement" that Charles will get to spend time with his grandchildren during the visit, as reported by The Sun.

Harry will be visiting his father together with son Archie (7) and daughter Lilibet (5), but it's unclear whether Meghan will also attend the meeting with the king.

The Duke of Sussex has long been hoping for a reconciliation with his father, especially given his cancer diagnosis – he doesn't know how much time the 77-year-old has left.

The British monarch is also seeking a fresh start with his youngest son. Both sides are primarily focused on the children, who should get to spend more time with their grandfather.

An insider told Page Six that Harry is "desperately" hoping his kids can get to know their grandfather and spend more time with him. Charles shares the same wish and is very much looking forward to seeing the children again.

The king has reportedly even extended a peace offering to the Sussexes: Charles is offering a royal residence for their stay!