King Charles makes big offer to Harry and Meghan ahead of their long-awaited UK return
London, UK – Next month, the long‑awaited royal reunion finally happens: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will return to the UK, where King Charles will finally get to see his grandchildren again.
In July, the 41‑year‑old is set to bring his family back to his homeland for the first time in four years.
According to insiders, there's an informal "agreement" that Charles will get to spend time with his grandchildren during the visit, as reported by The Sun.
Harry will be visiting his father together with son Archie (7) and daughter Lilibet (5), but it's unclear whether Meghan will also attend the meeting with the king.
The Duke of Sussex has long been hoping for a reconciliation with his father, especially given his cancer diagnosis – he doesn't know how much time the 77-year-old has left.
The British monarch is also seeking a fresh start with his youngest son. Both sides are primarily focused on the children, who should get to spend more time with their grandfather.
An insider told Page Six that Harry is "desperately" hoping his kids can get to know their grandfather and spend more time with him. Charles shares the same wish and is very much looking forward to seeing the children again.
The king has reportedly even extended a peace offering to the Sussexes: Charles is offering a royal residence for their stay!
Harry and Meghan offered royal lodging for their visit to the UK
Along with the lodging, Charles is also said to have arranged some security measures for the couple.
This very lack of police protection has been the problem so far, as it is why Harry had refused to bring his family back to his home country.
State‑funded security was withdrawn from the Sussexes when they stepped down from their royal duties six years ago and moved to the US.
Since then, Harry has said that the fear that something might happen to his family is simply too great for him to bring them to the UK.
The prince has been fighting in court for years to have the British government restore security protection for him and his family during stays across the pond, but he has not succeeded so far.
Even though it now looks like father and son might finally get closer again, whether or not Harry will reconcile with his brother William during the trip remains to be seen.
Cover photo: Montage: John Walton/PA Wire/dpa, Screenshot/Instagram/meghan