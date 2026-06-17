Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set UK visit with their kids in shock return!

London, UK - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will visit the UK next month with their two children, their first family trip back to the country since 2022, British media reported Wednesday.

Prince Harry (r.) and Meghan Markle are reportedly set to return to the UK with their kids in July. © RONALD MARTINEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be accompanied by their children, seven-year-old Archie, and five-year-old Lilibet, the BBC and ITV news channels reported.

The couple left Britain in 2020 when, in a shocking move, Harry stepped back as a working royal and moved to North America with his family.

But he has said he would like to reconcile with his father, King Charles III.

Harry (41) had reportedly been planning to visit the UK this summer to mark the one-year countdown towards next year's Invictus Games.

The games, launched by Harry in 2014 for wounded veterans from 25 nations, is due to be held in the central city of Birmingham from July 10 to 17, 2027.

Meghan and Harry last visited Britain with their children for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for then Queen Elizabeth II in June 2022, just a few months before her death in September that year.

Prince Harry has insisted he would "always be part of the royal family" despite the public rift, including a falling out with his brother, Prince William.

Harry is last believed to have briefly met with his 77-year-old father, who is being treated for an undisclosed cancer, at the king's Clarence House residence in London in September 2025.