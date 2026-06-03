Trump says he wants to meet Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Wednesday he hopes to meet Iran 's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei, as Washington and Tehran accuse each other of violating an increasingly fragile ceasefire.

Trump said Iran's new supreme leader has been "involved" in the ongoing negotiations, despite being injured in an US-Israeli strike earlier this year. © Collage: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI & ATTA KENARE / AFP

Mojtaba Khamenei (56) is thought to have been wounded in US-Israeli strikes that killed his father, Ali Khamenei, and has not been seen in public since he was named his successor.

"I would like to meet him, and we probably will meet at some point, depending on how it all works out," the president told the New York Post's Pod Force One podcast.

Trump added that Khamenei was "involved, absolutely" when asked about the Iranian cleric's health.

"I'm not hearing he's doing great," Trump said. "If you believe the stories, he's missing a lot of different parts."

"They say he is giving approval," he added.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio told a Congressional panel on Tuesday that Mojtaba Khamenei is alive and increasingly active.

"I think there are indications out there that he is increasingly engaging at some level," Rubio told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.