Best mystery and thriller book recommendations of summer 2026

By Kelly Christ

For some book lovers, summer means heating up their TBR with swoon-worthy romances and beachside love stories.

If you're looking to dive into a twisty thriller this summer, look no further! TAG24 has rounded up the must-read mysteries of the season. © Unsplash/@karthik1324 But for those of us who prefer to get sucked into a twisty thriller, there's no shortage of new releases that will have you on the edge of your beach chair this summer! With recent releases from authors like Lisa Jewell and Evelyn Clarke, readers won't have a hard time finding a mystery that's right up their alley. So read on – if you dare! – and discover the perfect new title to dive into in the coming summer months.

Dear Mother by Rea Frey

Dear Mother was released on April 28. © Thomas & Mercer Set in the forests of the Pacific Northwest, Dear Mother is the perfect read to send a chill down your spine, despite the summer heat! The novel follows investigative journalist Isabelle Archer, who decides to investigate the death of her estranged mother. When she returns to her childhood home, Isabelle is confronted with dark secrets – the pain of her past, and the trauma that still lingers within its walls. Her mother's autopsy soon brings new questions, leading Isabelle on a desperate quest for the truth about her haunting past.

A Zoom with a View by Jess Cannon

A Zoom with a View was released on May 5. © Penguin Random House Fourth of July festivities take a sinister turn in Jess Cannon's new summer thriller, A Zoom With a View. The book follows Leo, a woman who has moved back to her small hometown in Texas. After she takes up a job as a photographer, the gig proves to be more than she bargained for when she discovers the dead body of a real estate agent and social media influencer named Chaz. The victim is no stranger to Leo, so as the murder investigation begins, Leo finds there just might be more secrets in this small town than it can keep buried!

The Ending Writes Itself by Evelyn Clarke

The Ending Writes Itself was released on April 7. © Harper Six authors descend on a private island in The Ending Writes Itself by Evelyn Clarke. Best-selling writer Arthur Fletch invites his struggling colleagues to his private Scottish island, where they soon discover that Arthur is dead. As it turns out, the prolific author's agent and editor were the ones to invite the writers, hoping that they could craft the perfect ending to Arthur's unfinished final novel. They have just 72 hours to finish the book, and with such high stakes, things just might turn deadly.

It Could Have Been Her by Lisa Jewell

It Could Have Been Her was released on June 23. © Atria Books Lisa Jewell's newest mystery, It Could Have Been Her, is sure to be one of this summer's hottest beach reads. The novel, released on June 23, follows a woman named Jane, who stumbles upon a lost dog in a secluded country estate. Soon after, the teen with whom the dog had been staying is reported missing, and Jane offers to drop the dog off with his original owner.