Book Release Radar: Most anticipated reads of June 2026

By Kelly Christ

Outdoor reading season is finally upon us, and several new books are hitting the shelves just in time to fit into your beach bag this June!

Maggie O'Farrell, Anne Patchett, and more authors return with new reads this June. © Unsplash/@greg_rosenke There's nothing better than sitting under the shining sun and getting lost in a new read. Whether you're looking for a thought-provoking family drama or a twisted thriller to dive into, there's something for everyone this month. So, which new titles should you pick up on your next trip to the bookstore? Read on to learn all about TAG24's favorite books coming in June 2026.

Land by Maggie O'Farrell

Land will be published on June 2. © Knopf Maggie O'Farrell, whose novel Hamnet was recently adapted into an Oscar-winning film, returns this month with Land. This historical fiction read is set in post-famine Ireland and follows a mapmaker, Tómas, and his 10-year-old son, Liam. While working to create a map of all of Ireland, Tómas stumbles upon a discovery in the woods that changes everything. Land arrives on June 2.

Whistler by Ann Patchett

Whistler will be released on June 2. © Harper New York Times bestselling author Ann Patchett has penned a new novel called Whistler. This compelling family tale that follows a high school teacher named Daphne who has a chance encounter with her former stepfather, Eddie. Now in her 50s, Daphne's run-in leads her to reflect on her bond with Eddie while he was still married to her father, as well as what tore them apart. Whistler will be released on June 2.

Wildcard by Jennifer Iacopelli

Wildcard will be released on June 9. © Requited Looking to heat up your summer TBR with a new romance? Check out Wildcard, a new tennis-themed love story from Finding Her Edge author Jennifer Iacopelli. This novel is the second in Iacopelli's Match Point series and comes at the perfect time amid the buzz over summer's tennis grand slams, including the US Open at the end of August. Wildcard catches up with the girls of the Outer Banks Tennis Academy as they gear up for Wimbledon. Of course, the drama isn't all on the court, as new and old flames turn up the heat. Wildcard drops on June 9.

Every Lie I Told by Hilary Davidson

Every Lie I Told will be published on June 16. © Blackstone Publishing, Inc. Thriller fans are in for a treat this month with Hilary Davidson's Every Lie I Told. This chilling read follows Jackie, a PR professional faced with a life-changing decision when her sister, Madi, calls and tells her that she overdosed. But when Jackie arrives to help, her sister has vanished, but in her wake is the body of Jackie's former boss, whose crimes she's helped cover up in the past. As the police build a case against Madi, Jackie must do everything she can to protect her sister – and her secrets. Every Lie I Told hits bookstores on June 16.