Book Release Radar: Most anticipated new reads of May 2026

By Kelly Christ

Spring is in full bloom, and with it comes a blossoming line-up of can't-miss book releases!

May 2026 welcomes new books from authors like Carley Fortune and Freida McFadden. © Unsplash/@freestocks This May, bookworms will have the chance to dive into several exciting new reads from some of today's most popular authors. Are you craving a twisty thriller, or do you want to be swept off your feet by a swoon-worthy romance? Whatever you're craving this month, there's a new book for you! Read on to discover TAG24's most anticipated releases of May 2026.

Our Perfect Storm by Carley Fortune

Our Perfect Storm will be released on May 5. © Berkley Carley Fortune is back with the perfect beach read this month to kick off the outdoor reading season. Our Perfect Storm follows longtime best friends Frankie and George, who are at odds on the eve of Frankie's wedding. Frankie isn't even sure George will show up, but when he finally does, it seems like everything has fallen into place. That is, until Frankie's fiancé abruptly dumps her, leaving her to pick up the pieces of her broken heart. George decides to help her heal by joining her on the trip that was intended to be her honeymoon, but when their getaway begins, long-buried feelings soon rise to the surface. Our Perfect Storm will be released on May 5.

The Divorce by Freida McFadden

The Divorce will be released on on May 26. © Poisoned Pen Press The Divorce is the latest addictive thriller from modern mystery queen Freida McFadden. In this novel, happily married Naomi's life shatters when her husband kicks her out of their home and employs high-powered lawyers to take everything in the divorce. But Naomi isn't willing to accept defeat. She soon develops a twisted obsession with her ex's new girlfriend, which leads her to uncover some secrets that may have been better off buried. The Divorce arrives on May 26.

The Midnight Train by Matt Haig

The Midnight Train will be released on May 26. © Viking Matt Haig returns this May with The Midnight Train, a follow-up to his hit fantasy The Midnight Library. The Midnight Train ponders what happens when you revisit the past. The titular locomotive in this magical realism novel allows people to return to moments from the past and see them through new eyes. Wilbur is desperate to go back to the days of bliss with the love of his life, Maggie, before everything fell apart. When the train gives him this chance, Wilbur is forced to confront his past and The Midnight Train comes out on May 26.