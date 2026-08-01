Book Release Radar: Most anticipated new reads of August 2026

Summer reading season continues this month with several hot book releases from authors like Nina Simon and Liane Moriarty!

August 2026 welcomes new books from authors like Nina Simon and Liane Moriarty. © Unsplash/@jairph The dog days of summer may be nearing their end, but August's crop of new reads is continuing to turn the heat up this month. From one highly anticipated sequel to an adult debut from a beloved YA author, this month's releases shouldn't be overlooked. So pack up that beach bag and set your GPS to the bookstore to find your favorite from TAG24's most anticipated book releases of August 2026.

Fruit Fly by Josh Silver

Fruit Fly will be released on August 4. © Crooked Lane Books Author Josh Silver will release his adult debut, Fruit Fly, in the US this month. This literary satire follows successful author Mallory, whose years-long bout of writer's block is threatening to torpedo her career. When she meets Leo, a young queer man struggling with addiction, Mallory finds immediate inspiration and decides to pen Leo's story for herself. Celebrities Who does Sadie Sink play in Spider-Man: Brand New Day? Her mysterious Marvel role is revealed But this endeavor brings up uncomfortable questions about whether Mallory is simply appropriating Leo's story to benefit her own career, setting the stage for this biting and evocative satirical tale. Fruit Fly hits bookstores on August 4.

My Sister Is Going to Kill Me by Nina Simon

My Sister Is Going to Kill Me will be released on August 18. © Courtesy of Kathleen Carter Nina Simon, the author of Reese's Book Club pick Mother-Daughter Murder Night, returns this month with My Sister Is Going to Kill Me. In this twisty yet hilarious thriller, Liv and Mandy embark on their annual sisters' trip, which, this year, takes them on a rafting adventure down the Grand Canyon with a group of strangers. But their adventure soon takes a sinister turn when one of the travelers is found dead – and another body washes up soon after. Movies As if! Cult classic Clueless is making a comeback after three decades Everyone is a suspect – but can Liv and Mandy set their differences aside to catch the killer before it's too late? My Sister Is Going to Kill Me comes out on August 18.

Promise Me Never by Liv Constantine

Promise Me Never will be released on August 18. © Bantam Another can't-miss thriller hitting bookstores this month is Promise Me Never by Liv Constantine – the bestselling author duo behind The Next Mrs. Parrish. In their latest novel, an aspiring writer named Savannah is swept off her feet by a famous novelist named Bennett. But after the two tie the knot and settle down in his secluded home, things take an unsettling turn. Bennett grows more controlling, and the shadow of his late wife, Poppy, looms large. Soon, Savannah finds herself desperate to find out what really happened to the woman who came before her – before it's too late. Promise Me Never will be released on August 18.

Big Little Truths by Liane Moriarty

Big Little Truths will be released on August 25. © Crown Catch up with the ladies of Big Little Lies with Liane Moriarty's new sequel, Big Little Truths. The novel picks up 10 years later with Madeline, Celeste, Jane, Renata, and Bonnie – plus their kids, who are now well into the terrible teens. Each of the women is grappling with their own crises in their personal lives, but after the school's principal finds a severed human finger in the mail and an unsettling stranger begins lurking around, they realize they might be in for some far bigger trouble. Big Little Truths comes out on August 25.