Book Release Radar: Most anticipated reads of July 2026

As the July sun heats things up, this month's new book releases are coming in hot to add a little sizzle to your TBR pile !

July 2026 is sure to heat up your TBR pile with new book releases from authors like Alice Oseman and Catherine Ryan Howard. © Unsplash/@swell If you're in search of the perfect new read to bring to the beach, look no further. From a lighthearted romance to a chilling, twisty thriller, July 2026 is welcoming something fresh for every kind of bookworm out there. Read on to learn all about TAG24's top reads of the month – and be sure to add a bookstore visit to your weekend plans!

Heartstopper: Volume 6 by Alice Oseman

Heartstopper: Volume 6 will be released on July 2. © Graphix Alice Oseman's beloved Heartstopper graphic novel series comes to an end this month with the long-awaited sixth volume. The last chapter of Nick and Charlie's love story sees the pair grappling with the weight of their future as Nick prepares to leave for college – without Charlie. After diving into the new graphic novel, fans will also get to see Netflix's TV adaptation come to a close with the release of Heartstopper Forever, a movie conclusion dropping on July 17. Heartstopper: Volume 6 hits bookstores on July 2.

Matcha on Monday by Michiko Aoyama

Matcha on Monday will be released on July 7. © HarperCollins This July, wind down with the perfect cozy read in Matcha on Monday by Michiko Aoyama. The novel follows several people visiting a café in Tokyo, with eccentric characters from all walks of life crossing paths in its welcoming walls. A companion book to Aoyama's Hot Chocolate on Thursday, Matcha on Monday spans a full year at the café filled with heartwarming moments. Matcha on Monday arrives on July 7.

Buyer Beware by Catherine Ryan Howard

Buyer Beware will be released on July 28. © Simon & Schuster Catherine Ryan Howard's Buyer Beware is a chilling new thriller about a woman named Ellie, who moves into a new home in the hopes of leaving her past behind. Little does she know that her new house has plenty of secrets of its own: As Ellie slowly discovers the mystery lurking behind the home's walls, the people tied to those secrets set their sights on her. These colliding tales threaten to unearth the haunting stories of the home and the past Ellie had so desperately wished to escape. Buyer Beware will be released on July 28.