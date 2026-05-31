Brad Pitt's son Maddox becomes latest child with Angelina Jolie moving to drop his last name

Los Angeles, California - Maddox has become the latest of Brad Pitt 's children seeking to dump the actor's last name.

Angelina Jolie's son Maddox (c.) is taking steps to drop his father Brad Pitt's last name. © Collage: Stefani Reynolds / AFP & MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP

According to TMZ, Maddox (24), the eldest son of Pitt (62) and Angelina Jolie (50), has filed legal paperwork to formally drop the Pitt last name.

Maddox's younger sister Shiloh (20) has already officially changed her name, while his sisters Zahara (21) and Vivienne (17) have also taken steps to distance themselves from Pitt's name.

The actor and assistant director wants to go by his mother’s last name only, becoming Maddox Chivan Jolie instead of Jolie‑Pitt.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have six children together.

Since Brangelina’s split in 2016 and a years‑long public feud, the Hollywood star’s relationship with his children is considered extremely strained.

It is said that Maddox broke off with his father some time ago while he remains close with his mother, including working with her on film projects.