Angelina Jolie wants "everyone to heal" after daughter Vivienne distances herself from Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie has apparently spoken out after her youngest child with Brad Pitt (l) has also petitioned to drop "Pitt" from her last name. © Collage: Henry NICHOLLS & Tiziana FABI/ AFP

On Tuesday, the 18-year-old joined her siblings Zahara (21), Maddox (24), and Shiloh (20) in filing a petition to legally remove their father's last name from theirs, and their 51-year-old mom has reportedly responded to the drama.

An Angelina insider shared with People, "If people knew the whole truth, they would have more sympathy for the children and respect them."

They continued, "The fact they aren't speaking ill or sharing things publicly only shows their decency."

Shiloh was the first of her siblings to seek to change her last name to Jolie in 2024, while Zahara and Maddox's request is still pending.

A final decision is expected in September, yet despite the fallout, the source maintains, "Angie hasn't been fighting and isn't angry. She just wants everyone to heal."