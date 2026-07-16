Angelina Jolie "ready" for next chapter after Brad Pitt divorce: "She's happy to have more freedom"

Los Angeles, California - Angelina Jolie is preparing to embark on her next chapter after revealing that she hasn't dated since divorcing Brad Pitt .

Now that Angelina Jolie's (c) youngest children have turned 18, the mom of six is ready to embrace her freedom and experience the world again. © IMAGO / Capital Pictures

The 51-year-old is reportedly "ready" to "experience the world" now that her youngest kids, twins Vivienne and Knox, have turned 18, per People.

An insider close to the Salt actor shared, "She's been talking about leaving Los Angeles for years. She's happy to have more freedom and flexibility in her life."

Angelina's six kids have "always been her priority," the source explained, adding that the Oscar-winner "has wanted them to experience the world, and she's excited that they can all do more of that together now."

"She's ready for it," the tipster added.

In June, Angelina revealed that she hasn't dated in a "decade" and that life had left her feeling "broken" following her tumultuous split from the F1 star in 2016.

Yet during another interview, the Tomb Raider actor declared that her "fighting spirit is finally back" and credited her children for their support.