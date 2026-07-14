Are Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez officially dating again? Insiders spill!

Los Angeles, California - Next stop, Honeymoon Avenue! It seems that Ariana Grande and her ex-boyfriend Ricky Alvarez have gotten back together. Insiders say that the rumors of a love reunion are true, y'all!

Ariana Grande is seemingly back on that love hustle, and the soft launch already appears to be underway. © Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, TMZ reported that inside sources close to Ariana and Ricky Alvarez confirmed they are dating again, although the insiders said that the duo is taking things slow.

Ari and Ricky have been seen hanging out a lot lately, and Arianators have been wondering if the dancer is once again dating the newly single pop princess.

After spending three years in a relationship with Wicked costar Ethan Slater, their breakup was confirmed in early June.

The couple had been widely controversial, as many believed that their relationship (ahem) overlapped with their previous marriages.

Notably, Ethan's wife Dr. Lilly Jay – his high school sweetheart – had been experiencing a difficult postpartum period with their newborn baby at the time.

These days, Ari has been facing renewed backlash for the Ethan of it all, plus a tidal wave of viral speculation over an alleged eating disorder given the countless concerning photos of the star's protruding bones and sunken appearance.

Could Ricky be a well-timed distraction from the criticism? Or are they really in love? Hey, both things can be true!