Insiders reveal why Ariana Grande "really trusts" ex Ricky Alvarez amid dating rumors!

Boca Raton, Florida - Insiders dish on Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez's "bond" and why she "really trusts" him.

Ariana Grande (r) reportedly feels "joy" being around her ex-boyfriend Ricky Alvarez (l) as she continues to spend time with the dancer during her Eternal Sunshine tour. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/rickyrozay & arianagrande

After spending time with her ex over the July 4 weekend, Ari's sources tell People that he has been a "joyful presence" amid her Eternal Sunshine tour.

"She's having a great time on tour. She loves having close friends join her for parts of the tour," a tipster revealed.

"Ricky has always been a friend and confidant. She really trusts him. He has such great, positive energy, makes her laugh, and she enjoys spending time with him."

Ariana and Ricky, who dated from 2015 to 2016, raised eyebrows with dating rumors after he had lunch with the Everyday hitmaker and attended her Austin show.

Additionally, Ariana is "doing very well" after her recent split from Ethan Slater, per the insider, who explained, "Her relationship with Ethan is 100% over. She's focused on her tour and spending time with the people who have always been there for her."