Ariana Grande battles technical issues and drops major hint about new romance at NYC show!

New York, New York - Ariana Grande brought her Eternal Sunshine Tour to Brooklyn, and between a mid-show mishap and a lyric change that has fans spiraling, the Barclays Center run is already one for the books!

Ariana Grande sparked a fan frenzy with her latest performance in Brooklyn. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Ariana Grande's first Brooklyn show didn't start quite as planned.

The 33-year-old pop star ran into some technical difficulties right out of the gate on Monday, so instead of waiting it out backstage, Ariana popped out from behind the curtain to say hi to the crowd while her team worked things out.

The glitches didn't stop there – her microphone cut out mid-song later in the set, but fans stepped in and sang every word until it came back on, and Ariana couldn't help but laugh it off once her mic returned.

But the real headline came during Thank U, Next.

For the third time on this tour, the Wicked star swapped out her line about ex Ricky Alvarez, this time singing, "Wrote some songs about Ricky, we always find our way back."

Naturally, fans immediately went crazy, convinced the two are officially back together.

One viewer commented, "are they together and she’s soft launching it !!!!"