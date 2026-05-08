Ariana Grande announces first single release of her buzzy new album!

Los Angeles, California - Pop princess Ariana Grande has hit the ground running with her new album 's rollout. The first single is on the way!

Pop princess Ariana Grande has hit the ground running with her new album's rollout. The first single is on the way! © MONICA SCHIPPER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In a Friday morning Instagram post, the Wicked movie actor revealed the name and release date of the first single off her highly anticipated album, petal.

The song is called hate that i made you love me, and it's set to drop on Friday, May 29.

The post was accompanied by two more close-up black-and-white photos of Ari, similar to the pic that came with her album announcement last week.

Could it be that she's doing a Wizard of Oz black-and-white-to-technicolor bit with this floral-inspired album? Let's not forget how many flower appliqué dresses she wore to evoke Wicked's poppy fields along the press tour!

"one of my favorite songs i'll ever write," gushed the singer in her post's caption.

"produced by my favorite collaborators and dearest human beings in the world, the brilliant @ilya_music, the one and only max martin (and me)," she continued.

"i simply cannot wait for it to be yours."