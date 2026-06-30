Ariana Grande drops surprise announcement about Eternal Sunshine Tour: "This was our safest option"

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande just broke the news to fans that three of her Eternal Sunshine Tour dates are getting pushed back, and she's making sure everyone knows it's all in the name of keeping the show safe and on point.

Ariana Grande just rescheduled three of her Eternal Sunshine Tour dates due to safety concerns. © IMAGO / Image Press Agency

The 33-year-old pop icon took to Instagram on Monday night to share the update herself, making it clear that safety and production quality are non-negotiables for her.

The changes hit two major stops on the tour: Brooklyn and Boston.

Fans with tickets to the July 12 show at Barclays Center will now see Ariana take the stage on July 14 instead.

Over in Boston, things are shifting too – the July 22 and July 24 shows at TD Garden are moving to July 23 and July 26.

"We are so sorry for these unfortunate scheduling changes," Ari wrote to her loyal fans, adding, "This was our best and safest option as these challenges with production have come to our attention."

The good news? Anyone who already grabbed tickets doesn't need to do anything – those will carry over to the new date automatically.