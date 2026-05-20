Ariana Grande teases first track from anticipated new album petal

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande has teased the lead single from her anticipated eighth album, petal!

Ariana Grande's first single from her new album is coming soon! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@arianagrande

Earlier this week, the Side to Side hitmaker gave fans a taste of what to expect from her next project with a snippet of the album's lead song, hate that i made you love me.

Ari shared a brief clip on Instagram that didn't have any vocals from the single, but the video did feature a black-and-white visual that pieced together words from the song's title, plus pics of the Positions singer.

The post was set to ethereal sounds of drops of water, suggesting that the track – much like the album's aesthetic – will have a delicate ambience to it.

Ari previously announced that the single will be released on May 29, calling it "one of my favorite songs I'll ever write."

Meanwhile, petal will debut on July 31 amid the Wicked star's Eternal Sunshine Tour, which kicks off on June 6.