Ariana Grande gushes over brother Frankie's hit Broadway show Titanique ahead of Tony Awards

New York, New York - Ariana Grande fell hook, line, and sinker for her brother Frankie's turn in the Broadway show, Titanique!

Ariana Grande gushed over her brother Frankie's (l.) turn in Titanque on Broadway after attending the show over the weekend. © Collage: John Lamparski & PHILLIP FARAONE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Saturday, the pop princess attended the runaway hit show Titanique – a hysterical Céline Dion jukebox musical spoof based on the 1997 blockbuster film – to support her bro, who stars alongside Melissa Barrera, Jim Parsons, and more.

The Wicked star can be seen on Instagram at the St. James Theatre together with the cast after the final curtain, posing up a storm (but watch out for icebergs! What? Too soon?).

"The best show ever," the Eternal Sunshine singer said in the comments section, even adding her own push for the show to win big at the Tony Awards.

Ariana further raved about the show on her Insta story, saying, "The hardest I've laughed and the most gorgeous voices I've ever heard?"

She called the show "perfect" before tagging the cast with a sweet note: "You are all magnificent and literal geniuses."

This wasn't Ari's first time seeing the show, either! She's been to see Titanique many times through the years as it made its long and winding journey towards the Great White Way.

With the 2026 Tony Awards coming up fast on Saturday, June 6, this musical is going to be one to watch! It's been nominated for four major awards, which include Best Musical and Best Actress in a Musical for Marla Mindelle (who plays Céline Dion herself).