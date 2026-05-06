Ariana Grande sparks fan frenzy with tease of her tour setlist!

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande just sent the internet into a total meltdown after posting a rehearsal clip for her Eternal Sunshine tour, featuring a song fans haven't heard her sing in years!

Ariana Grande shocked fans with a video of her performing Dangerous Woman during her Eternal Sunshine tour rehearsals! © Collage: NEILSON BARNARD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande

Is it getting hot in here, or is it just Ariana Grande?

In a jaw-dropping clip shared Wednesday, the Grammy winner is seen belting out Dangerous Woman, marking the first time she has performed the track since her iconic Sweetener World Tour in 2019.

Dressed in a sleek rehearsal look, she sported a black quarter-sleeve shirt paired with a black skirt and tights.

Her signature style was on point, with her hair in a mid-long ponytail and a headband.

She captioned the video, "our first time running this song since swt. happy ten years of dangerous woman, happy one month til tour, happy petal preorder. see you in a month i love you so much …"

The timing couldn't be more perfect, as the performance comes ahead of the 10th anniversary of her Dangerous Woman album.

Between the anniversary celebrations, her latest r.e.m. beauty collection drop, and her highly anticipated new album, Petal, coming soon, fans are truly eating well!