Ariana Grande seemingly reacts to weight scrutiny with subtle Instagram move
Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande has seemingly weighed in on the relentless conversation surrounding her appearance with a quiet but telling social media interaction.
The 33-year-old singer appeared to like an Instagram post from psychotherapist and author Terri Cole on Tuesday, just days after revealing she plans to step back from the spotlight once her Eternal Sunshine Tour wraps on September 1.
Cole's video featured the message, "Unfortunately, I can confirm that not everyone will like the healthier version of you," before adding, "That's okay. Get healthier, anyway."
In the caption, Cole reflected on how personal growth can change relationships, writing that while some people will celebrate a healthier version of you, others may prefer the version that puts everyone else first.
She encouraged followers to continue prioritizing themselves regardless, adding that the people who truly belong in someone's life will appreciate their growth rather than only the parts that feel "comfortable or convenient."
Ariana didn't publicly comment on the post, per Page Six, but fans quickly noticed the like, with many viewing it as a subtle response to the renewed conversation surrounding her appearance.
Ariana Grande prepares for break after tour
Ariana confirmed over the weekend that she'll be stepping back from public-facing commitments once her current tour concludes.
The surprise announcement came amid rampant online commentary regarding her noticeably thinner appearance in a new music video, which raised concern among her fans.
Her representative previously said that the Into You singer has faced "endless, ongoing public scrutiny," while sources have also pointed to an exhausting schedule behind the decision.
During her concert in Chicago earlier this week, Ariana addressed the headlines directly, telling fans that "no matter what noises exist out there, nothing will ever be able to distort my reality."
She added that stepping back after the tour "was not a reactive or impulsive" decision, but one she had planned from a "thoughtful and empowered place" long before the online commentary.
Cover photo: MONICA SCHIPPER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP