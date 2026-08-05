Ariana Grande seemingly reacts to weight scrutiny with subtle Instagram move

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande has seemingly weighed in on the relentless conversation surrounding her appearance with a quiet but telling social media interaction.

Ariana Grande has seemingly responded to the recent conversation surrounding her appearance with a subtle Instagram like. © MONICA SCHIPPER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 33-year-old singer appeared to like an Instagram post from psychotherapist and author Terri Cole on Tuesday, just days after revealing she plans to step back from the spotlight once her Eternal Sunshine Tour wraps on September 1.

Cole's video featured the message, "Unfortunately, I can confirm that not everyone will like the healthier version of you," before adding, "That's okay. Get healthier, anyway."

In the caption, Cole reflected on how personal growth can change relationships, writing that while some people will celebrate a healthier version of you, others may prefer the version that puts everyone else first.

She encouraged followers to continue prioritizing themselves regardless, adding that the people who truly belong in someone's life will appreciate their growth rather than only the parts that feel "comfortable or convenient."

Ariana didn't publicly comment on the post, per Page Six, but fans quickly noticed the like, with many viewing it as a subtle response to the renewed conversation surrounding her appearance.