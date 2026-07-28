Ariana Grande takes legal action against hackers who allegedly leaked unreleased music

Los Angeles, California - Pop star Ariana Grande is taking legal action against unknown hackers who allegedly stole unreleased music , videos, and photos and are selling them on the dark web.

Ariana Grande has filed a lawsuit against hackers who allegedly leaked unreleased music. © Jordan Strauss/Invision via AP/dpa

The 33‑year‑old filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles, as the Hollywood Reporter and People reported on Monday.

According to the complaint, her attorneys are targeting unidentified individuals who supposedly accessed private accounts belonging to producers and photographers with whom the singer closely collaborated.

The filing states that, in 2023 alone, 45 unreleased songs surfaced online without permission from Grande or her team.

The Hollywood Reporter identified the leaked tracks as songs like Fantasize, That Bitch Is Mine, and White Tee.

The new lawsuit comes as Grande prepares to drop a new album called petal at the end of the month.

She's already treated fans to a lead single – hate that i made you love me – and has been dropping plenty of teasers for her next music video and upcoming songs.