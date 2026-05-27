Did Ariana Grande use real "plant waves" on her new album? Here's why fans think so!

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande fans think that she's been leaning into her petal album theme by using real plants to make her new music ! But how would that even work? Well, it's easier than you might think...

Ariana Grande fans are in a frenzy over theories that the singer took the flower theme of her new album quite literally. © VALERIE MACON / AFP

Multiple users have been gushing over what looks to be a super-creative choice for her next album, petal, which appears to be loosely nature and flower-themed.

"YALL I THINK ARIANA USED SOUNDS OF LITERAL PLANT WAVES FOR HER INSTRUMENTALS ON PETAL," one excited Arianator wrote in a TikTok video.

"THIS IS A SOUND FROM A CHAMOMILE FLOWER WHICH LOOKS LIKE THE ONES ARIANA HAS BEEN POSTING FOR PETAL," they explained.

"ARIANA IS SO GENIUS!"

Another fan showed a comparison of a plant sound wave clip against Ari's own song for comparison – and it's pretty similar.

"bro ariana is legit the smartest ever to use plant waves for the beat of her new album petal," the Instagram user wrote in their post.

Indeed, the company responsible for the tech is called PlantWave. All you have to do is connect an electrode-like clip or pad to any living plant, and the company's app then converts the sensor data into sounds we can hear.

According to PlantWave, this is achieved by using "data sonification," which they say NASA also uses to study stars.