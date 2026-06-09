Have Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater called it quits?

New York, New York - Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have reportedly called it quits after about three years of dating.

Ariana Grande (r.) and Ethan Slater "quietly" split up months ago, a new report has revealed. © Collage: Matt Winkelmeyer & Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to a Monday report from People, the 32-year-old singer "quietly" split from Ethan several months ago.

"It's amicable, they gave lots of time and careful consideration and decided to go their separate ways," an insider dished.

The tipster added that the two are "still friends very supportive of one another" despite the breakup.

Ariana first sparked dating rumors with her 34-year-old Broadway star in July 2023 –shortly after she and ex-husband Dalton Gomez went their separate ways.

The new romance was a controversial one, as Ethan's ex-wife Lilly Jay was said to be "blindsided" by his relationship with Ari.

Ethan filed for divorce the same month as news of his and Ariana's romance broke, and they finalized the split the following year.

The Positions singer has been quite busy in the wake of the reported breakup, as she has just embarked on her Eternal Sunshine world tour, which is set to run through September.

Ariana is also set to drop a new album called petal on July 31, and fans suspect it will be incorporated into the tour's setlist.