Sunday in the Park with George producers react to Ariana Grande's abrupt exit from West End show

London, UK - Ariana Grande has gotten support from the Sunday in the Park with George team after her departure was confirmed.

Ariana Grande's exit from Sunday in the Park with George has been addressed by the musical's production team. © Leonardo Munoz / AFP

On Sunday, the musical's X account addressed the 33-year-old singer's abrupt exit from the West End show.

The post read, "Following this evening's announcement from Ariana Grande's team, we can confirm that she has decided to step back from Sunday in the Park with George."

It continues, "We know this cannot have been an easy decision, and she makes it with our complete understanding and support."

Ariana has been set to play the dual roles of Dot and Marie in the revival opposite her Wicked co-star, Jonathan Bailey.

The statement concluded, "We wish her nothing but the best. The production will open at the Barbican in summer 2027 as planned, and casting will be announced in due course."

Hours earlier, the Positions artist's rep told People that she's "taking a full-blown break from public life" after the conclusion of her Eternal Sunshine tour.