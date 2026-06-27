Thank you, next? Ariana Grande reunites with ex-boyfriend Ricky Álvarez after Ethan Slater split!

Austin, Texas - Ariana Grande was spotted hanging out with her ex, Ricky Álvarez, who also attended her Eternal Sunshine tour !

Ariana Grande (r) reunited with her ex, Ricky Álvarez (l), weeks after her split from Ethan Slater was confirmed. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/RickyÁlvarez & arianagrande

The petite vocalist was captured having lunch with the back-up dancer at De Nada Cantina ahead of her June 26 set in Austin.

In the viral snap, Ari is rocking a black "Eternal Sunshine Tour" T-shirt as she sits across from Alvarez, who is sporting an Elysia band tee.

The next day, he was seen at his ex-girlfriend's show – where Ari changed the lyrics to her iconic hit single, Thank You, Next.

Instead of the original verse, "Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now I listen and laugh," the Wicked star switched the ending to "he still got my back."



An insider told People that the exes, who dated from 2015 to 2016, have been "hanging out recently," but there's no confirmation on whether the two are back together.