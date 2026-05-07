Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni both declare "victory" after shock settlement

New York, New York - Both Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni claimed their surprise settlement was a "victory" for their respective sides after the co- stars ' bitter legal battle came to an end this week.

Blake Lively (l.) and Justin Baldoni reached a settlement on Monday, just two weeks ahead of their scheduled trial. © Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images & UPI Photo

Per People, lawyers representing Lively said Thursday the settlement marked a "resounding victory" for the 38-year-old, who initially sued Baldoni for sexual harassment and retaliation in December 2024.

But Bryan Freedman, who represented both Baldoni and his Wayfarer Studios in the case, said it was a "total victory" for his clients.

"The court had already dismissed 10 of Ms. Lively's 13 claims, including every sexual harassment claim, every defamation claim, and all claims against the individual defendants," he said in a subsequent statement. "Ms. Lively voluntarily dismissed the rest."

Freedman further argued that Lively's team "knew they were going to lose in court" and thus opted to settle the case instead.

However, one key matter remains unresolved. According to the New York Times , Lively is seeking damages over Baldoni's defamation lawsuit against her, which was dismissed last June.

The Gossip Girl star's legal team argues that his lawsuit was a form of retaliation against her for raising the issue of his alleged sexual harassment on set.