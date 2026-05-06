Was Blake Lively awarded any money in her settlement with Justin Baldoni?
New York, New York - Blake Lively was not awarded any money in her settlement with Justin Baldoni, which put an end to the co-stars' lengthy legal battle.
According to TMZ, neither actor was awarded any money in the settlement that was reached on Monday.
Their lawyers, however, are said to have made millions as Lively and Baldoni faced off with lawsuits and countersuits since December 2024.
Page Six estimates that the legal teams made a combined $60 million from the case.
Early reports claimed that Lively, who sued Baldoni for alleged sexual harassment and retaliation, was seeking upwards of $300 million in damages, per People.
Baldoni had countersued the 38-year-old actor for $400 million, leveling claims of defamation and extortion, but his case was tossed by a judge last year.
The It Ends With Us co-stars had been set to go to trial later this month, but they came to a surprise settlement just a few weeks after a judge gutted most of Lively's case against the 42-year-old filmmaker.
While her sexual harassment claims were dismissed, her accusation that Baldoni hired a PR team to retaliate against her with an online smear campaign was allowed to proceed.
Baldoni's team calls settlement a "huge victory"
The stars haven't publicly addressed the settlement, but Baldoni's attorney told TMZ that the result was a "huge victory" for his client, with the outlet reporting that the settlement did not include an apology to Lively.
However, the joint statement released by both parties affirmed that her claims "deserved to be heard."
On the day of the settlement news, Lively surprised fans with a glitzy appearance at the 2026 Met Gala, seemingly stepping back into the spotlight after laying low amid the court case.
Cover photo: Collage: Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ANGELA WEISS / AFP