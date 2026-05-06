Was Blake Lively awarded any money in her settlement with Justin Baldoni?

New York, New York - Blake Lively was not awarded any money in her settlement with Justin Baldoni, which put an end to the co-stars' lengthy legal battle.

No money was exchanged in Blake Lively (l.) and Justin Baldoni's settlement, according to insiders. © Collage: Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ANGELA WEISS / AFP

According to TMZ, neither actor was awarded any money in the settlement that was reached on Monday.

Their lawyers, however, are said to have made millions as Lively and Baldoni faced off with lawsuits and countersuits since December 2024.

Page Six estimates that the legal teams made a combined $60 million from the case.

Early reports claimed that Lively, who sued Baldoni for alleged sexual harassment and retaliation, was seeking upwards of $300 million in damages, per People.

Baldoni had countersued the 38-year-old actor for $400 million, leveling claims of defamation and extortion, but his case was tossed by a judge last year.

The It Ends With Us co-stars had been set to go to trial later this month, but they came to a surprise settlement just a few weeks after a judge gutted most of Lively's case against the 42-year-old filmmaker.

While her sexual harassment claims were dismissed, her accusation that Baldoni hired a PR team to retaliate against her with an online smear campaign was allowed to proceed.