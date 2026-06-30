Blake Lively demands more than $8 million in legal fees from Justin Baldoni after settlement
New York, New York – After settling a court battle with Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively is now demanding full reimbursement of her legal and court costs from her It Ends With Us co-star.
In a filing submitted on Monday, the 38‑year‑old is seeking more than $8 million from Baldoni, as People reports.
Of that amount, $7.5 million is for attorney fees and roughly $539,500 for court and procedural costs.
According to her lawyers, these expenses were necessary to successfully fend off Baldoni's defamation lawsuit.
Lively's attorneys justify the high figure by pointing to the massive scope of the case. In addition to intense media coverage, the discovery phase involved thousands of documents from the Gossip Girl star.
The request is based on a decision by US District Judge Lewis J. Liman from June 12.
In that ruling, the court found that, under the California Civil Code, Lively is entitled to reimbursement of her attorney and litigation costs because she is considered the prevailing defendant.
California law also protects individuals who face defamation suits after reporting sexual harassment. However, the court rejected Lively's claims for treble damages and punitive damages.
Lively accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and retaliation
The legal dispute between the two stars dates back to the filming of It Ends With Us, which hit theaters in August 2024.
Lively accused Baldoni, who both directed and starred in the romantic drama, of sexual harassment and a hostile work environment.
She also claimed that the 42-year-old and his team subsequently launched a targeted campaign to damage her reputation.
Baldoni vehemently denied the allegations and sued Lively for defamation. However, a federal judge dismissed that lawsuit in June, prompting Lively to seek reimbursement of her attorney's fees and litigation costs.
The pair reached a surprise settlement in the case in May, thus avoiding a trial.
Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios now have until July 13 to respond to the fee request. Only after that will the court decide whether Lively receives the full amount or if the claim is reduced, in whole or in part.
While Lively's lawyers hailed the ruling as a "complete victory and a total vindication" for their client, the Jane the Virgin actor's attorney stressed that the court merely awarded a limited reimbursement of attorney fees for a single claim.
Cover photo: Collage: ANGELA WEISS / AFP & Craig Barritt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP