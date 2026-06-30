Blake Lively demands more than $8 million in legal fees from Justin Baldoni after settlement

New York, New York – After settling a court battle with Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively is now demanding full reimbursement of her legal and court costs from her It Ends With Us co-star.

After their lawsuit, Blake Lively (38) is now demanding a staggering sum. © Collage: ANGELA WEISS / AFP & Craig Barritt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a filing submitted on Monday, the 38‑year‑old is seeking more than $8 million from Baldoni, as People reports.

Of that amount, $7.5 million is for attorney fees and roughly $539,500 for court and procedural costs.

According to her lawyers, these expenses were necessary to successfully fend off Baldoni's defamation lawsuit.

Lively's attorneys justify the high figure by pointing to the massive scope of the case. In addition to intense media coverage, the discovery phase involved thousands of documents from the Gossip Girl star.

The request is based on a decision by US District Judge Lewis J. Liman from June 12.

In that ruling, the court found that, under the California Civil Code, Lively is entitled to reimbursement of her attorney and litigation costs because she is considered the prevailing defendant.

California law also protects individuals who face defamation suits after reporting sexual harassment. However, the court rejected Lively's claims for treble damages and punitive damages.