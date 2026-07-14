Brad Pitt's kids take out newspaper ads in public bid to drop their father's last name

Los Angeles, California - Two more of Brad Pitt 's children have taken action to finally cut ties with their famous father and formally drop his last name.

Brad Pitt has a strained relationship with his children. © picture alliance/dpa/Press Association | Tim Goode

Shiloh Jolie set the precedent two years ago: Shortly after her 18th birthday, the eldest biological child of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt officially dropped her father's surname.

Now, two of her siblings are following suit: as Page Six reports, Zahara (21) and Maddox (24) also want to go solely by Jolie and have taken another step toward that end.

According to the report, the pair filed legal paperwork several weeks ago and publicly announced their desire for a name change in multiple newspaper ads, as required by California law.

Court documents show that since mid‑June, Zahara and Maddox have each placed four notices of their petition in the Los Angeles Daily Journal. All parties opposing the change have been asked to file written objections.

Currently, the siblings still legally carry the hyphenated surname Jolie‑Pitt. If their petition is approved, they could become Zahara Marley Jolie and Maddox Chivan Jolie. A final hearing is scheduled for September.