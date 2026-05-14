Britney Spears allegedly barked like a dog and waved knife around at LA restaurant
Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears was reportedly spotted causing a scene at an LA eatery, and the details are concerning.
Per TMZ, Brit was seen at Blue Dog Tavern in Sherman Oaks on Wednesday night, dining alongside a man and a woman.
Things soon appeared to go off the rails, however, with the Princess of Pop reportedly yelling, screaming, lighting up a cigarette indoors, and even barking like a dog.
Possibly most troubling of all came the moment when Britney walked by the table of a fellow restaurant patron while holding a knife – a valid concern given the singer's past fascination with knives.
TMZ was told that the Circus artist ordered an orange juice, a burger, and fries, but mostly just picked at the meal.
Witnesses claim that Britney and the mystery man were feeding each other, and she was heard telling him, "I love you."
A messy scene was allegedly left behind at the table, which one guest described as looking "like a toddler had been there."
TMZ sources say that Britney was later taken home by her security.
Less than two weeks ago, the star got her March DUI charge dropped with a plea deal. The agreement included a year of probation plus ongoing mental health and substance abuse treatment.
Britney Spears' rep responds to latest allegations of erratic behavior
Later, a representative for Britney countered TMZ's report of rowdy behavior at the dining establishment.
"This is completely blown out of proportion. Britney was enjoying a quiet dinner with her assistant and bodyguard. She was simply telling the story about how her dog was barking at the neighbors," they claimed.
"At no point did she put anyone in danger with a knife. She was cutting her hamburger in half," they added.
"This constant attack on everything that she does and this is exactly what happened 20 years ago when the media tried to depict Britney as a bad person. This is ridiculous and it needs to stop now."
Cover photo: MIKE WINDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Photo by MIKE WINDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP