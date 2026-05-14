Britney Spears allegedly barked like a dog and waved knife around at LA restaurant

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears was reportedly spotted causing a scene at an LA eatery, and the details are concerning.

Britney Spears was said to be acting erratically at a recent dinner in Los Angeles. © MIKE WINDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Photo by MIKE WINDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Per TMZ, Brit was seen at Blue Dog Tavern in Sherman Oaks on Wednesday night, dining alongside a man and a woman.

Things soon appeared to go off the rails, however, with the Princess of Pop reportedly yelling, screaming, lighting up a cigarette indoors, and even barking like a dog.

Possibly most troubling of all came the moment when Britney walked by the table of a fellow restaurant patron while holding a knife – a valid concern given the singer's past fascination with knives.

TMZ was told that the Circus artist ordered an orange juice, a burger, and fries, but mostly just picked at the meal.

Witnesses claim that Britney and the mystery man were feeding each other, and she was heard telling him, "I love you."

A messy scene was allegedly left behind at the table, which one guest described as looking "like a toddler had been there."

TMZ sources say that Britney was later taken home by her security.



Less than two weeks ago, the star got her March DUI charge dropped with a plea deal. The agreement included a year of probation plus ongoing mental health and substance abuse treatment.