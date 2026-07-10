Britney Spears caught hanging out of moving car on freeway months after DUI arrest

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears was caught hanging out of the top of a moving vehicle as she traveled on the freeway months after her shock DUI arrest.

Britney Spears was photographed standing through the sunroof of an SUV on the freeway. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@britneyspears

Per TMZ, the pop princess was photographed standing through the SUV's sunroof while driving on the 101 Freeway – though traffic appeared to be keeping things at a slower pace.

Britney was not behind the wheel, as she's currently not permitted to under the terms of a plea deal that reduced her original DUI charge to a "wet reckless."

Despite the concerning behavior, a source close to the singer told the outlet that Britney is "doing well" at the moment, arguing that dangling out of the sunroof like this would simply be "good clean fun" if she were in Louisiana.

Britney was arrested back in March on suspicion of driving under the influence and was officially charged the following month.

The Toxic artist spent some time in rehab and ultimately took a deal that saw her plead guilty to reckless driving involving alcohol and/or drugs.

She was placed on a 12-month probation and ordered to complete a DUI class and pay state-mandated fines and fees.