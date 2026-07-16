Britney Spears drops major baby hint in cryptic post: "Hopefully this year"

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears ' latest Instagram post has raised eyebrows as she continues hinting that she's expecting a baby!

Britney Spears teased that she has "someone unbelievably beautiful" to introduce to fans in a cryptic new post. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@britneyspears

On Thursday, the 44-year-old hitmaker dropped another suspicious photo dump that contained a very peculiar caption.

Britney teased, "If you're lucky I have someone unbelievably beautiful I want to introduce you to…hopefully this year and if not the most beautiful things will never be seen!!!!!"

The Lucky singer continued, "Come what may…oh so near but the feet I feel lived too much in fear so the soil of ground that silence suspends is where I'm found yet there begin!!!! It's in the silence!!!!!!"

Britney's carousel featured a close-up photo of baby items – including a onesie that reads "Phoenix arrived" – a throwback snap of the pop star cuddling one of her sons, and a clip of her doing a backflip.

The Womanizer artist previously trolled fans with potential baby news, but last month, Britney – who's mom to Sean Preston (20) and Jayden (19) – confessed that she "hopes" to have "another baby."