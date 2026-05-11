Britney Spears says she's on "spiritual journey" after pleading guilty in DUI case

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears made her first public remarks after taking a plea deal over her DUI arrest in March.

Britney Spears says she's on a "spiritual journey" after pleading guilty in her DUI case. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Britney shared an optimistic message on Instagram over the weekend after her attorney, Michael A. Goldstein, pled guilty to a "wet reckless" on her behalf on May 4.

The Womanizer artist wrote under an image of a yellow snake, saying the creatures "are symbolic of good health, higher consciousness, and pure luck".

"I'm so damn thankful to my friends and so many new beautiful people I have met through my spiritual journey," she continued.

"All a blessing in disguise… I still have to learn how to be kind to myself and the way I speak to myself…"

"It's a never ending journey and sometimes I just stop, look up and say wow God I think that was you and smile on!!!!" Britney concluded.

Though the Toxic singer didn't appear in court for her reckless driving sentencing, her lawyer stated that she "accepted responsibility for her conduct" and has "taken significant steps to implement positive change."